Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four suspected drug peddlers held in Nagpur, mephedrone seized

Patti was arrested at Baidyanath chowk in Nagpur on a tip-off, he said, adding 256 gm of mephedrone was seized from his possession. A case was registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act..

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-11-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 23:57 IST
Four suspected drug peddlers held in Nagpur, mephedrone seized

Four suspected drug peddlers were arrested here in Maharashtra on Sunday and banned mephedrone (MD) worth over Rs 10 lakh seized, a crime branch official said. One of the accused was allegedly in touch with a Mumbai-based drug peddler Aamir Khan Atiq Khan, he said.

Police seized six mobile phones and three motorcycles from the accused. The accused are identified as Phool Singh alias Sonu Sohan Singh Patti (30), Prashant Sutte (30), Mohd Asif Riyasat Ali Ansari (32), and Azhar Mazhar Patel (24).

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) official said Patti collected the consignment of mephedrone from Aamir Khan Atiq Khan in Mumbai. Patti was arrested at Baidyanath chowk in Nagpur on a tip-off, he said, adding 256 gm of mephedrone was seized from his possession.

A case was registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

Health News Roundup: Johnson tells Tory MPs tiered restrictions have senset; UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna's and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Banda district admin asks UP govt to set up raw material godown for shazar stone traders

The district administration here has requested the Uttar Pradesh government to build a godown to relieve the artisans engaged in making the districts famed shazar stones from the difficulty of procuring the raw materials, an official said o...

U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Sunday reported a total 13,142,997 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 143,333 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,210 to 265,166.The CDC repo...

UP: 60-year-old dies of injuries sustained in clash

A 60-year-old man, who was beaten up in a clash between two sides over a land dispute, has died here, police said on Sunday. Circle Officer of Gauriganj Santosh Kumar Singh on Sunday said there was a land dispute between Suryalal 60 and his...

UP govt hands over Rs 5 lakh cheque to wife of deceased journalist

The district administration on Sunday evening handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the wife of deceased journalist Rakesh Singh, officials said. In a statement, police said that the cheque was handed over to the family of the deceased by le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020