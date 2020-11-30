Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish exploration vessel back in port ahead of EU summit

Turkey's seismic exploration vessel Oruc Reis returned to port on Monday from disputed Mediterranean waters, less than two weeks before a European Union summit where the bloc will evaluate possible sanctions against Ankara.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 30-11-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 13:08 IST
Turkish exploration vessel back in port ahead of EU summit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's seismic exploration vessel Oruc Reis returned to port on Monday from disputed Mediterranean waters, less than two weeks before a European Union summit where the bloc will evaluate possible sanctions against Ankara. NATO members Turkey and Greece have conflicting claims to continental shelves and rights to potential energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean. Tensions flared in August when Ankara sent Oruc Reis to map out energy drilling prospects in waters also claimed by Greece.

Turkey withdrew Oruc Reis from contested waters ahead of a previous EU summit in October to "allow for diplomacy", but later sent it back after what it called unsatisfactory outcomes from the summit. Earlier this month, Turkey said Oruc Reis would operate in the region until Nov. 29. The energy ministry said on Monday the vessel had completed a mission which started on Aug. 10. "Our ship, which has collected 10,995 km of 2D seismic data, has returned to the Antalya port," it said in a tweet.

Refinitiv ship tracking data confirmed Oruc Reis was back in port in Antalya on Monday morning. The data also showed drill ship Yavuz in waters near Turkey's southern coast, while seismic survey vessel Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa was still out at sea south of Cyprus. After weeks of tension, Ankara and Athens agreed to resume talks over their contested maritime claims in September, ending a 4-year hiatus. But Greece has since said it would not begin talks as long as Turkish vessels were in contested waters.

Last week, the EU's Parliament called for sanctions against Ankara over President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Northern Cyprus and Turkish operations in the eastern Mediterranean, which it called illegal. Turkey said it fully rejected this. EU leaders will meet on Dec. 11-12 to discuss the sanctions, with France leading a push in the bloc to sanction Turkey. Paris has yet to draw up sanctions, but diplomats say any measures would likely target areas of Turkey's economy linked to hydrocarbon exploration.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Time is running out for Brexit trade deal, UK minister says

Britain and the European Union are running out of time to clinch a Brexit trade deal but if good progress is made this week then the talks could be extended, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday.With just over four weeks left...

EU and UK agree this is key week for Brexit deal - Ireland's Coveney

Both the European Union and Britain believe that this is the key week to secure a post-Brexit trade deal, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.We have been saying for the last number of weeks that this is the key week and wer...

Uproar in France over proposed limits on filming police

French activists fear that a proposed new security law will deprive them of a potent weapon against abuse cellphone videos of police activity threatening their efforts to document possible cases of police brutality, especially in impoveri...

Digital learning in govt colleges in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 30 PTI Karnataka government on Monday said it has decided to implement learning management system LMS-based digital learning in government higher educational institutions from the academic year 2020-21. Karnataka LMS would be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020