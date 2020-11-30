Iran's state TV says weapon used in top nuclear scientist's killing was made in Israel

Iran's state TV says weapon used in top nuclear scientist's killing was made in IsraelReuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 13:52 IST
Iran's English-language Press TV said on Monday that the weapon used in the killing of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist last week was made in Israel.
"The weapon collected from the site of the terrorist act (where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated) bears the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry," an unnamed source told Press TV. Speaking before the Press TV report, Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen told radio station 103 FM on Monday that he did not know who was responsible.
