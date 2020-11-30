Left Menu
Development News Edition

Undertrial prisoner killed in Tihar jail

He was lodged in Tihar jail's central jail number three in connection with three different cases including murder, they said. According to a senior jail official, the man was attacked with an improvised sharp object by three other undertrial prisoners lodged in the same barrack with him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 15:44 IST
Undertrial prisoner killed in Tihar jail

A 23-year-old undertrial prisoner was killed after he was allegedly attacked with a sharp object by three other inmates in Tihar jail on Monday morning, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Dilsher Singh. He was lodged in Tihar jail's central jail number three in connection with three different cases including murder, they said.

According to a senior jail official, the man was attacked with an improvised sharp object by three other undertrial prisoners lodged in the same barrack with him. He succumbed to injuries and was declared dead by the duty doctor, the official said. All those concerned have been informed and further legal action is being taken, said Sandeep Goel, Director General (Delhi Prisons).

The deceased had been sent to judicial custody on June 11, 2019 in connection with a murder case registered at Jahangirpuri police station, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway ..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FA to investigate social media post by United's Cavani

The English FA is looking into a deleted social media post by Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani which contained a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts. The 33-year-old Uruguay international inspired United to a 3-2 comeb...

TMC will get a taste of its own medicine : Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata, Nov 30 PTI BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh Monday hit back at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for calling him a goonda and said the saffron party believed in standing by the people and the ruling side will get the taste of its own me...

7 alleged Maoists surrender before police in Visakhapatnam

At least seven alleged Maoists of the Andhra-Odisha AOB border division surrendered before police in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.The surrendered militia members have been identified as J Bala Raju, J Bala Krishna, J Prakash, J John, J Paul, K C...

Ethiopia's PM relishes victory, but Tigrayan leader says war not over

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed praised his soldiers on Monday for victory over a rebellious northern movement, but the leader of Tigrays forces said they were still fighting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict. The nearly mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020