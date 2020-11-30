Undertrial prisoner killed in Tihar jail

A 23-year-old undertrial prisoner was killed after he was allegedly attacked with a sharp object by three other inmates in Tihar jail on Monday morning, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Dilsher Singh. He was lodged in Tihar jail's central jail number three in connection with three different cases including murder, they said.

According to a senior jail official, the man was attacked with an improvised sharp object by three other undertrial prisoners lodged in the same barrack with him. He succumbed to injuries and was declared dead by the duty doctor, the official said. All those concerned have been informed and further legal action is being taken, said Sandeep Goel, Director General (Delhi Prisons).

The deceased had been sent to judicial custody on June 11, 2019 in connection with a murder case registered at Jahangirpuri police station, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway ..