Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers protest at Delhi borders may act as COVID-19 ‘superspreader’ event: Experts

Such gatherings may hamper government efforts to control the transmission of COVID-19, he said. Delhi Police placed concrete barriers and enhanced security at the Ghazipur border with UP as the number of protesting farmers swelled there while thousands more remained at the Delhi-Haryana border for the fifth day Monday to protest against the Centre's agricultural reform laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 16:29 IST
Farmers protest at Delhi borders may act as COVID-19 ‘superspreader’ event: Experts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The protest by thousands of farmers who have stayed put at various border points of Delhi for the fifth consecutive day on Monday against the Centre's new agriculture reform laws may act as 'superspreader' event for coronavirus infection, say experts. The national capital has already been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases post Diwali celebrations and amid rising pollution levels.

Samiran Panda, who heads the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases (ECD) division of the ICMR, sought strict compliance to protective and preventive behaviour to curb the spread of the infection. "A protest is a mass gathering and thus from a public health perspective, I would suggest protective and preventive behaviours against the spread of coronavirus infection failing which a superspreading event might set in.

"It is important to note that the SARS-COV-2 is a transmission efficient virus and such gatherings are conducive for its spread," he stressed. K K Aggarwal, president of the Confederation of Medical Association of Asia and Oceania (CMAAO) and former IMA president, said the agitation should not have been allowed by the government.

"Why for every such step we need a Supreme Court direction or intervention? The government has the powers under the Diseases Epidemic Act to take control of any situation which can spread the infection. "The Indian Penal Code section 270 also gives powers to the local police station to file cases if they feel any event can spread infection," he said.

Aggarwal also noted that in a pandemic, politics should never get precedence. "The farmers' agitation will end up as superspreading events which will not only be a danger to Delhi but also to the whole country," he added.

Any agitation or gathering may cause the spread of COVID-19 and thus gatherings should be avoided during this time and if it cannot be avoided at all, social distancing norms must be maintained, Sanjay Rai, professor in the Department of Community Medicine at AIIMS said. Such gatherings may hamper government efforts to control the transmission of COVID-19, he said.

Delhi Police placed concrete barriers and enhanced security at the Ghazipur border with UP as the number of protesting farmers swelled there while thousands more remained at the Delhi-Haryana border for the fifth day Monday to protest against the Centre's agricultural reform laws. Security was stepped up after farmers threatened to block more highways connecting the national capital.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain dismantles migrants' "dock of shame" in Canary Islands

Spanish authorities have dismantled the bulk of a makeshift camp for migrant processing that for over three months wasknown as the dock of shame for holding in unfit conditions thousands of Africans who arrived recently in the Canary Island...

INTERVIEW-Planet's life-support systems need care to avert 'the next Wuhan'

When the coronavirus pandemic hit early this year and countries began competing for a limited global supply of medical masks and other protective equipment, Finland didnt join the hunt.Instead it turned to its national stockpile of medical ...

Guj pvt schools to act against parents unwilling to pay fees

A union representing nearly 15,000 self-financed schools in Gujarat has decided to stop imparting online education to those children whose parents have not paid fees since June and show no inclination in doing so in the near future, an offi...

Biden twists ankle while playing with his dog

US President-elect Joe Biden has sustained a sprain to his right foot while playing with his dog, officials said Sunday. Initial X-rays are reassuring that there is no obvious fracture, and he will be getting an additional CT for more detai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020