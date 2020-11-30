Polish PM Morawiecki meeting Hungary's Orban in Warsaw on Monday -PAP

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will meet Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban in Warsaw on Monday, a Polish government spokesman said, as the leaders mull their next steps in a row with the EU over linking funds to the rule of law.

Poland and Hungary are blocking about 1.8 trillion euros worth of EU funds, including hundreds of billions due to be disbursed soon to help pull the 27-country bloc out of a double-dip recession caused by a second wave of COVID-19. "Today's working meeting is intended, among other things, to discuss the next actions in the context of EU budget negotiations and the upcoming European Council summit," Piotr Muller told PAP.

The European Union is investigating the nationalist governments of the two countries for undermining the independence of their judiciaries and media, and had sought to attach conditions to the disbursement of EU cash. Morawiecki and Orban have struck an uncompromising tone on the issue of linking EU funds to the rule of law with Orban on Friday calling Hungary's position on a veto "rock-solid".

The two prime ministers met in Budapest on Thursday.