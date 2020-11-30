London police shut roads after suspect package found at skyscraper

British police responded to a report of a suspect package at the Heron Tower on Monday, closing roads near to the skyscraper.

"We have set up a 200 metre cordon around the building, closing off roads in the immediate area to traffic and pedestrians," City of London Police said on Twitter. "Please avoid the area at this time." The Heron Tower is one of the tallest in the capital, standing at 230 metres.

England is currently subject to a national lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, with many offices largely deserted as staff work from home. According to Britain's security services, the national threat level is set at severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

