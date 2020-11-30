Left Menu
UP govt permits local restrictions after evaluating COVID situation

In a statement issued here, he said the administration of a state, district, sub-division or a city cannot impose lockdown outside the containment zone without the prior permission of the Centre. "However, to control the spread of COVID-19, and after analysing the situation, local restrictions (like night curfew) can be imposed," the statement said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari on Monday directed district magistrates that local restrictions like night curfew can be imposed after evaluating the prevailing COVID-19 infection scenario. In a statement issued here, he said the administration of a state, district, sub-division or a city cannot impose lockdown outside the containment zone without the prior permission of the Centre.

"However, to control the spread of COVID-19, and after analysing the situation, local restrictions (like night curfew) can be imposed," the statement said. In a letter sent to all divisional commissioners, additional director generals of police, IGs, DIGs, police commissioners, district magistrates, senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police, the official called for ensuring that social distancing norms are followed.

The cities where positivity rate is more than 10 per cent, staggered timings can be thought upon to keep the presence of the staff minimum at one point of time, the statement added. PTI NAV SRY

