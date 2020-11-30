Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in Delhi HC to classify transgender as third gender in NCRB's prison statistics

A public suit has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to recognize and classify transgenders as a separate third gender in their annual publication of prison statistics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 20:01 IST
Plea in Delhi HC to classify transgender as third gender in NCRB's prison statistics
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A public suit has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to recognize and classify transgenders as a separate third gender in their annual publication of prison statistics. The public interest litigation, filed by law graduate Karan Tripathi, sought immediate and urgent intervention of the court as the process of data collection for the next annual publication of the Prison Statistics report 2020 by the NCRB, which is already underway.

The PIL is set to come up for hearing before a division bench of the High Court on December 1.Tripathi's advocates Yash Mishra and Akhil Hasija urged the Delhi High Court to issue directions to the concerned prison authorities and departments to maintain data on transgender prisoners or inmates in each and every document or report required to be maintained by the authorities concerned and departments as per laws applicable. The plea said that to date, only two genders appear in the Prison Statistics India report published by the NCRB -- male and female -- to the complete exclusion of the third gender.

"In light of the growing neglect towards the welfare of the transgender community, especially during the COVID-19 and denial of basic necessities to the transgender community in general, it is difficult to imagine the state of transgender prisoners in jails where they are not even recognised as a third gender on paper, let alone in the reality behind the bars," the plea said. The plea also urged the High Court to direct the Central government and the NCRB to issue directions to the concerned prison authorities and departments to maintain data on transgender prisoners, inmates in each and every document or report required to be maintained by the said authorities and departments as per laws applicable.

It also sought directions to NCRB to take appropriate action to ensure proper implementation of the directions/guidelines passed by the Supreme Court of India in the matter titled as "National Legal Services Authority v. Union of India". The plea also sought directions to the government to take appropriate action to ensure implementation of the recommendations made in the 2014 report, by the Expert Committee on issues relating to transgenders acting under aegis and directions, in compliance with the direction of the Supreme Court.

It sought the formulation of appropriate rules and laws that will govern the protection of rights of the marginalized transgender community in the prisons. (ANI)

Also Read: 'Apne 2' to release on Diwali 2021 in theatres, Karan Deol joins family for sequel

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia's PM savours victory, Tigrayan leader says war unfinished

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed lauded his troops on Monday for ousting a rebellious northern movement, but the leader of Tigrayan forces said they were still resisting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict. The nearly month-lon...

Centre asks states, UTs to upload data of health workers on 'COVIN app' for Covid-19 vaccination drive

By Sahil Pandey The Union Health Ministry has asked states and Union Territories to upload data of health care workers on its application--Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network COVIN--who would receive Covid vaccination on priority basis.Th...

Prasar Bharti making efforts to shut govt-financed radio, TV channels: CPI MP to I&B minister

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar accusing the Prasar Bharti of making concerted efforts to close down government-financed radio and television channels, and said online mediums...

In rebuke to Orban, Merkel says rule of law was no backdoor addition

Suggestions that a requirement of adherence to the rule of law were introduced into proposals for the next European Union budget secretly, over the objections of some leaders, are not true, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday. In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020