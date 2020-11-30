Vice den busted, 2 Bangladeshi women rescued; 4 held

Hyderabad, Nov 30 (PTI): A prostitution racket has beenbusted with the arrest of four people and the rescue of twoBangladeshi women from a house here, police said on Monday

The four from West Bengal were allegedly arranging sexworkers and running brothels, the police said

They were caught on Monday based on the confession of anaccused who was arrested last month by the Anti-humantrafficking unit of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, theysaid.