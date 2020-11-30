Mumbai: 2 held for demanding Rs 2 lakh, 2 sarees as bribe

Mumbai: 2 held for demanding Rs 2 lakh, 2 sarees as bribePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 20:58 IST
An official in the cooperativesocieties department was held along with one more person onMonday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2lakh and two sarees, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureauofficial said
The Class I official, identified as Bharat Kakadworking in the office of the deputy registrar of cooperativesocieties, and Sachin Kakad were held for demanding a bribefrom a man who wanted to use the sinking fund of his buildingto repair it
The two were caught in a trap laid by the ACB onMonday while accepting Rs 2 lakh and two sarees, the officialsaid.
