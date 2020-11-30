Kerala HC rejects bail plea of IUML MLA held in cheating case

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a bail application filed by IUML MLA M C Kamaruddin, arrested in a financial fraud related to gold jewellery business. In his plea, Kamaruddin said he should be granted bail considering his ill-health.

The government opposed his bail application, submitting that he was an accused in the case of cheating of investors in the gold jewellery business involving crores of rupees. Dismissing the plea, the court directed the jail authorities to provide the accused medical assistance if required.

The Indian Union Muslim League legislator was arrested on November 7 in connection with over 70 cases of alleged cheating registered against him on complaints by investors in a gold jewellery business in which he was 'a director'. Earlier, the High Court had refused to quash the FIR registered against Kamaruddin.