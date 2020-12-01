Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Giuliani associates plead not guilty to charges in new indictment

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 02:41 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 02:27 IST
Former Giuliani associates plead not guilty to charges in new indictment
Representative Image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

A Ukraine-born businessman who once helped Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani gather information about U.S. President-elect Joe Biden pleaded not guilty to cheating investors in a fraud insurance company, even after his former partner in the venture pleaded guilty.

At a hearing on Monday before U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan, Lev Parnas and another former Giuliani associate, Igor Fruman, also pleaded not guilty to violating campaign finance laws and other charges in an amended indictment. Oetken also agreed to postpone the trial, after defense lawyers said the COVID-19 pandemic and prosecutors' failure to turn over evidence made the planned March 1, 2021 date unworkable.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Retail casualties of the coronavirus pandemic

Retail magnate Philip Greens Arcadia, which owns Topshop and many other British fashion brands, filed for administration on Monday, the biggest British corporate insolvency so far of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some other high-profil...

FACTBOX-The Biden Cabinet: President-elect begins to build a team

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has begun nominating the members of his Cabinet and White House, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the nations diversity.Biden nominated senior members of his econom...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after rallying to best November ever

The SP 500 index ended lower on Monday as investors took profits after a sharp rally in recent weeks that led to the benchmarks best November ever. Most of the major SP 500 sectors fell, with the energy index leading losses, tracking a drop...

COVID R&D Alliance launches trial of Amgen, UCB, Takeda drugs

Amgen Inc, UCB SA and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc on Monday launched a global trial to identify whether any of three different drugs can reduce the severity of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients by moderating the immune systems response to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020