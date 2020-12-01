Sheetal Amte found dead, Police registers Accidental death case
Maharashtra Police has registered a case of accidental death in Baba Amte's granddaughter Sheetal Amte's death which took place on Monday.ANI | Chandrapur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-12-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 08:33 IST
Sheetal Amte, a social activist, died allegedly by suicide yesterday at Chandrapur's Anandwan Gram Panchayat area.
Chandrapur SP said, "Special team has been called from Nagpur. A forensic probe is on. We will get more information after the post-mortem report comes. A case of accidental death has been registered." (ANI)
