Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sheetal Amte found dead, Police registers Accidental death case

Maharashtra Police has registered a case of accidental death in Baba Amte's granddaughter Sheetal Amte's death which took place on Monday.

ANI | Chandrapur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-12-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 08:33 IST
Sheetal Amte found dead, Police registers Accidental death case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Police has registered a case of accidental death in Baba Amte's granddaughter Sheetal Amte's death which took place on Monday.

Sheetal Amte, a social activist, died allegedly by suicide yesterday at Chandrapur's Anandwan Gram Panchayat area.

Chandrapur SP said, "Special team has been called from Nagpur. A forensic probe is on. We will get more information after the post-mortem report comes. A case of accidental death has been registered." (ANI)

Also Read: Maha gram panchayat final voters list to be out on Dec 10

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 mark

Harare Zimbabwe, December 1 ANIXinhua Zimbabwe reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 10,034, said the Ministry of Health and Child Care.The country has recorded 8,489 recoveries and 277 deaths since the on...

30 named storms: Record hurricane season comes to a close

A record-setting Atlantic hurricane season that saw the highest number of named storms officially came to a close Monday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season set multiple records while...

Death toll from COVID-19 tops 173,000 in Brazil

Brasilia Brazil, December 1 ANISputnik Brazil registered 21,138 new infections and 287 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising its national caseload to 6,335,878 and death toll to 173,120, the Health Ministry reported Monday....

Singhu, Tikri borders closed, Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to take alternative routes

In view of the ongoing farmers agitation in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as the Singhu Delhi-Haryana and the Tikri Borders remained closed due to the protests. Tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020