Sheetal Amte found dead, Police registers Accidental death case

Maharashtra Police has registered a case of accidental death in Baba Amte's granddaughter Sheetal Amte's death which took place on Monday.

Sheetal Amte, a social activist, died allegedly by suicide yesterday at Chandrapur's Anandwan Gram Panchayat area.

Chandrapur SP said, "Special team has been called from Nagpur. A forensic probe is on. We will get more information after the post-mortem report comes. A case of accidental death has been registered." (ANI)

