Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 22 new COVID-19 were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,847, the state Information and Public Relations Department informed on Tuesday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 14:02 IST
Mizoram reports 22 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 22 new COVID-19 were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,847, the state Information and Public Relations Department informed on Tuesday. The total figure includes 343 active cases and 3,499 recoveries.

The state has witnessed five COVID-19 fatalities so far. With India reported 31,118 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the tally has surged to 94,62,810, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Of these, 4,35,603 are active cases, and 88,89,585 have recovered. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,621. (ANI)

Also Read: Cardinal of Catholic church seeks PM's attention in matters related to minorities, says Mizoram Governor

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man kills wife in UP's Bareilly

The body of a 23-year-old woman has been found in Uttar Pradeshs Bareilly district, with her family members alleging that she was killed by her husband, police said on Tuesday. Nisha, who had gone to attend a wedding function with her husba...

Maha: Farmers' outfit stages protest in Nagpur

Workers of the Swabhmani Shetkari Sanghatana on Tuesday staged demonstrations in Maharashtras Nagpur city in support of the farmers agitation in Delhi against the Centres new farm laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various b...

Serum says AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine safe, no co-relation with side-effects

Serum Institute of India, the worlds largest vaccine manufacturer, on Tuesday denied allegations that a COVID-19 trial volunteer suffered serious side effects from a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, saying that the va...

Wagging tails: therapy dog cheers Spanish special-needs kids during COVID

Surrounded by parents and teachers, five children with disabilities in a Spanish special-needs school cannot hide their excitement when Soul the therapy dog walks in wagging her tail.What we have noticed a lot during the time of the pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020