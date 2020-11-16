Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cardinal of Catholic church seeks PM's attention in matters related to minorities, says Mizoram Governor

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday said that the cardinal and others holding higher positions of Catholic churches have handed over a memorandum to him to further give it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to bring several issues to his attention including matters related to minorities.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:41 IST
Cardinal of Catholic church seeks PM's attention in matters related to minorities, says Mizoram Governor
Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai speaking to the reporters on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday said that the cardinal and others holding higher positions of Catholic churches have handed over a memorandum to him to further give it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to bring several issues to his attention including matters related to minorities. "I met the cardinal of the Catholic Church at his headquarters. I also visited the headquarters of three more Catholic churches. They gave me a memorandum to give to the Prime Minister. They talked about five major issues. They hoped that Narendra Modiji would give them justice. I would like to bring these matters to the attention of the Prime Minister," said Pillai, who was the former state president of BJP in Kerala.

"One of the main objections in the petition is about receiving only 20 per cent of the amount under the Central Scheme for Education for Minorities and the rest is being given to another minority community. This is unfair. They said that justice is denied even in matters related to minorities. Everyone should be given equal justice," he added. Pillai is currently on a visit to Kerala. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says Tigray town seized, war embroils Eritrea

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds government said on Monday it had captured another town in the northern Tigray region after nearly two weeks of fighting in a conflict already spilling into Eritrea and destabilising the wider Horn of Afr...

Researchers find coronavirus was circulating in Italy earlier than thought

The new coronavirus was circulating in Italy in September 2019, a study by the National Cancer Institute INT of the Italian city of Milan shows, signaling that it might have spread beyond China earlier than thought. The World Health Organiz...

FATF calls on countries, businesses to limit risks of cryptocurrencies

Financial Action Task Force FATF Executive Secretary David Lewis on Monday emphasised that the private sector is the first line of defence against money laundering and terrorist financing. In opening remarks at the Virtual Asset Service Pro...

SC issues notice on plea against arrest of Kerala scribe on way to Hathras

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea challenging the arrest of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020