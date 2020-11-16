Cardinal of Catholic church seeks PM's attention in matters related to minorities, says Mizoram Governor
Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday said that the cardinal and others holding higher positions of Catholic churches have handed over a memorandum to him to further give it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to bring several issues to his attention including matters related to minorities.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:41 IST
Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday said that the cardinal and others holding higher positions of Catholic churches have handed over a memorandum to him to further give it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to bring several issues to his attention including matters related to minorities. "I met the cardinal of the Catholic Church at his headquarters. I also visited the headquarters of three more Catholic churches. They gave me a memorandum to give to the Prime Minister. They talked about five major issues. They hoped that Narendra Modiji would give them justice. I would like to bring these matters to the attention of the Prime Minister," said Pillai, who was the former state president of BJP in Kerala.
"One of the main objections in the petition is about receiving only 20 per cent of the amount under the Central Scheme for Education for Minorities and the rest is being given to another minority community. This is unfair. They said that justice is denied even in matters related to minorities. Everyone should be given equal justice," he added. Pillai is currently on a visit to Kerala. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mizoram Governor
- Narendra Modi
- Narendra Modiji
- Pillai
- Kerala
- Catholic
ALSO READ
NDA govt ensured kitchen fires kept burning in homes of poor during corona pandemic: PM Narendra Modi tells Bihar rally.
Voting in the 1st phase has indicated huge gains for NDA; this has left opponents frustrated: PM Narendra Modi at Bihar rally.
Political pundits proven wrong in 1st phase of Bihar polls which saw large voter turnout despite COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi at Chapra rally.
Opposition only creating atmosphere of fear and confusion: PM Narendra Modi at Bihar rally.
PM Narendra Modi tells Bihar poll rally state has left behind darkness of insecurity and anarchy in last 15 years under Nitish Kumar.