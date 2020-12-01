Rape victim kidnapped from near home in UP

A rape victim was allegedly kidnapped from a village here when she had gone to fields for some work, police said Tuesday. The 18-year-old was also kidnapped in 2019 and raped, following which three people were arrested, Station House Officer Ravindra Shrivastava said.

The accused, Kuldeep Lodhi, Jai Singh and his wife Meena, were arrested in the case and all of them are out on bail, he said. The woman went missing on Monday. An FIR has been lodged in this connection on a complaint of the victim's father against seven people, the police officer said, adding that a probe is on in the matter.