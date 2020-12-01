Left Menu
Development News Edition

Papuans rally for independence from Indonesia as group declares govt in exile

"My goal in joining the rally today is to commemorate 59 years of the proclamation of independence of the West Papuan nation that was annexed by Indonesia," he told Reuters, as demonstrators waved banners calling for the right to self-determination. Some Papuans regard the 1969 plebiscite as unfair and say intimidation was used to influence the outcome, which Jakarta has rejected.

Reuters | Port Moresby | Updated: 01-12-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 15:22 IST
Papuans rally for independence from Indonesia as group declares govt in exile
Representative image. Image Credit: Freepik

Hundreds of Papuans held rallies across at least eight cities in Indonesia on Tuesday to renew calls for independence, as a separatist group declared it had established a provisional government in exile. The demonstrations marked the anniversary of West Papua declaring independence from Dutch rule in 1961, which was followed by a contentious U.N.-sanctioned referendum in 1969 that brought Papua under Indonesian control.

Among more than 100 students who marched in the capital Jakarta, Papuan Roland Levy said the date remained significant decades on. "My goal in joining the rally today is to commemorate 59 years of the proclamation of independence of the West Papuan nation that was annexed by Indonesia," he told Reuters, as demonstrators waved banners calling for the right to self-determination.

Some Papuans regard the 1969 plebiscite as unfair and say intimidation was used to influence the outcome, which Jakarta has rejected. The protests coincided with a declaration from the United Liberation Movement for West Papua that a provisional "government-in-waiting" had been formed, led by exiled independence figure, Benny Wenda.

Britain-based Wenda said the group would push for independence and no longer "bow down to Jakarta's illegal martial rule". Teuku Faizasyah, a spokesman for the Indonesian foreign ministry, paid little heed to what he described as "Mr. Wenda's self-proclaimed status".

"The status of Papua as part of Indonesia, the successor state of the Netherlands (Dutch) East Indies, is final," he said, referring to the former colonial power. He said the integration process was supervised by the United Nations and included the adoption of a resolution.

Papua has been plagued by separatist conflict for decades and access for foreign journalists is often restricted. In the past year there have been sporadic and deadly attacks involving security forces and indigenous Papuans, including the killing of several Papuan minors and a pastor in recent months.

The United Nations human rights body on Monday expressed concern over reports of extrajudicial killings and escalating violence in the region.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TVS Motor total sales rise 21 pc to 3,22,709 units in Nov

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 21 per cent surge in total sales to 3,22,709 units in November. The company had sold a total of 2,66,582 units in November last year, TVS Motor Co said in a statement.Last month, the total two-wheeler...

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal attend meeting with farmers' leaders at Vigyan Bhawan

The Centre on Tuesday held talks with farmers who are protesting the three farm laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash met with representatives of ...

Biden shortlist for White House key environmental post shows focus on environmental justice

President-elect Joe Biden is vetting three environmental justice leaders to head up the White House agency that will take the lead in coordinating efforts to safeguard communities disproportionately affected by pollution, according to sourc...

Motor racing-Hamilton to miss Sakhir GP after positive COVID-19 test

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sundays Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, the first time he has had to sit out a race in his F1 career. The Briton, Formula Ones most successfu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020