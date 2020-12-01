Farmers' protest: Delhi Police detain Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano

Delhi Police on Tuesday detained Bilkis Bano, the 82-year-old who is known by the moniker "Dadi of Shaheen Bagh" as she reached the Singhu Border to join farmers protesting against the recently enacted farm laws. "We are daughters of farmers, we'll go to support farmers' protest today. We will raise our voice, the government should listen to us," Bano told ANI before she headed for the Delhi-Haryana border.

Bano, along with two other grandmothers had been catapulted into the limelight dugin the long protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital earlier this year. She was also named among the 100-most influential global personalities by Time magazine. Thousands of farmers mostly from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting in and around Delhi demanding a repeal of the three agricultural laws- - the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Centre invited the representative of famers' unions to a meeting today at the Vigyan Bhawan. The centre has called the leaders of 32 farmers unions for the meeting in which Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal participated. (ANI)