Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former TMC leader Asif Khan questioned by CBI in Saradha scam

Khan said that the investigation agency had summoned him for testing his voice sample in the audio clip but it could not be done for some 'technical reasons'. "The CBI called me for testifying my voice in an audio clip which has been unearthed by the probing agency.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 17:14 IST
Former TMC leader Asif Khan questioned by CBI in Saradha scam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI Tuesday interrogated former Trinamool Congress leader Asif Khan in connection with an audio clip in connection with the multicrore rupees Saradha scam. Khan said that the investigation agency had summoned him for testing his voice sample in the audio clip but it could not be done for some 'technical reasons'.

"The CBI called me for testifying my voice in an audio clip which has been unearthed by the probing agency. But this could not be done for some technical reasons," he told newspersons. "I will come and cooperate whenever I am called again," he said.

Khan was interrogated by the investigating agency in connection with the Saradha scam in 2014. He was arrested and is now on bail. The scam, which surfaced in April 2013, had defrauded thousands of common investors through various schemes.

Founder of the Saradha group Sudipto Sen and his close aide Debjani Mukherjee had been arrested by CBI and are yet to secure bail.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New 'zero-based timetable' will reduce average travel time in long distance trains by 30 mins-6 hours

The Railways new zero-based timetable, once introduced, will cut down travel time in long distance trains between 30 minutes and six hours on an average, Railway Board Chairman and CEO VK Yadav said Tuesday. The timetable, to be introduced ...

Recovery of tunnels, drones proof of Pak hostility towards India: MoS Nityanand Rai

The recovery of underground tunnels and drones along the India-Pakistan border is proof of the hostility of the neighbouring country towards India, Union minister Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday. Addressing the troops of the Border Security F...

Farmers’ protest: BJP ally in Haryana suggests giving written assurance on MSP

The BJPs ruling coalition partner in Haryana, the Jannayak Janata Party, on Tuesday suggested that the Centre should give a written assurance to farmers that the minimum support price system will continue. The remark by JJP president Ajay C...

Sonalika leads industry growth with 11,478 domestic sales in November'20

New Delhi India, December 1 ANINewsVoir Sonalika Tractors, one of Indias leading tractor manufacturers and the No.1 Exports brand in the country, is thankful to the farmers across the globe for their trust and confidence shown month on mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020