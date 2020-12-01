Left Menu
JJP founder Ajay Chautala urges Centre to find quick solution to farmers' issues

Amidst the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi-Haryana border and central government's meeting with farmer unions, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) founder Ajay Chautala on Tuesday asked the central government to come up with a "quick and unanimous solution" to farmers' issues.

ANI | Sirsa (Haryana) | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:11 IST
JJP founder Ajay Chautala talking to media in Sirsa on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amidst the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi-Haryana border and central government's meeting with farmer unions, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) founder Ajay Chautala on Tuesday asked the central government to come up with a "quick and unanimous solution" to farmers' issues. Ajay Chautala, the founder of JJP, BJP's ally in the Haryana government, told reporters, "The Centre should take note of the demands of protesting farmers. A unanimous solution should be implemented quickly to put an end to farmers' troubles. The sooner the solution to the farmers' problem, the better. We have urged for the same from those who are sitting in the government."

"The central government should also consider including MSP into the Act. Government leaders are giving statements that they will continue Minimum Support Price (MSP). What is the problem in incorporating this in the Act?" he added. Haryana Vidhan sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said that Ajay Chautala's concerns are genuine and hence the government is holding a meeting with farmers' leaders.

"It is because of the centre's effort that this meeting between farmers and the government is taking place and I am hopeful that the meeting will end on a positive note. Farmers' concern should be resolved as soon as possible. Common people are also having a difficult time due to the protest," he said. Ajay Chautala's son Dushyant Chautala is Deputy Chief Minister in BJP-JJP Haryana government. Ajay Chautala's statement comes hours after independent MLA Sombir Sangwan withdrew his support to the Haryana government on Tuesday.

The Haryana MLA further said he will join the demonstrators at the Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) to show his support to the farmers. "Many Khaps of Haryana are with the farmers. We can't see this misconduct by the government. I'm withdrawing my support to the government and will join the farmers at Tikri border with Khaps' support," said Sangwan.

Yesterday, extending his support to the farmers gathered at Delhi borders protesting against the new farm laws, Sangwan tendered his resignation as chairman of the State Livestock Development Board (Haryana Pashudhan Board). The Centre on Tuesday held talks with farmers who are protesting against the three farm laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash met with representatives of farmers at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

At the Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, heavy police force has been deployed. This comes as farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The farmers are demanding a withdrawal of the laws that were passed in the Monsoon session of Parliament. (ANI)

