Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court grants Customs 7 days additional custody of M Sivasankar

A local court on Tuesday granted Customs seven days additional custody of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, arrested by the central agency in connection with the gold smuggling case.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:21 IST
Court grants Customs 7 days additional custody of M Sivasankar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A local court on Tuesday granted Customs seven days additional custody of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, arrested by the central agency in connection with the gold smuggling case. The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court considered the Customs plea, a day after Sivasankar's five day custody ended.

In its plea, the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate on Monday claimed that key accused Swapna Suresh, during her custodial interrogation, has made revelations implicating Sivasankar in the currency smuggling case with strong links in the gold smuggling case. The agency had also submitted before the court a copy of the statement made by Suresh before the Investigating Officer under Section 108 of Customs Act on November 27.

The Customs made the claim as the five-day custody of Sivasankar granted by the court ended on Monday. The court had posted for Tuesday, the application seeking extension of custody of Sivasankar.

The agency also said in its application that more investigation was required on two mobile phones used by him. It said that during the course of the custodial interrogation of Sivasankar, he had stated under Section 108 of the Customs Act, that he was using only one mobile phone, which he had declared before the investigating agencies.

But their probe revealed that he was using two more mobile phones, which he did not divulge before the agencies, the Customs said. Of these two phones, one number was identified and retrieved by the investigating team on November 29 and was being analysed, the petition had said.

Efforts are on to identify and recover the second mobile, the agency had said, seeking the continued custody of Sivasankar. The customs said it was necessary to locate the second device and also to corroborate/confront evidence that may be recovered from both the devices.

The agency had on November 24 arrested Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister in connection with the gold smuggling case. The Customs has said it has arrested around 15 people, including Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS and Sandeep Nair, over the seizure of 30 kg gold from a diplomatic baggage of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the ED and the Customs are conducting separate investigations into the racket that was busted with the seizure of gold. The IAS officer was suspended after his links to Suresh, a former employee of the consulate, surfaced.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two killed by car in pedestrian zone in German town

Two people were killed and up to 15 injured on Tuesday when they were hit by a car in a pedestrian area of the western German city of Trier, the citys mayor said, according to public broadcaster SWR.Police said several people had been kille...

UK's Johnson urges lawmakers to back regional COVID-19 restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged lawmakers to support his new system of regional coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, arguing in the face of criticism from his party that the system was needed to keep the virus under control. More...

Vodafone Idea hikes select postpaid plan rates by Rs 50 in UP East

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has raised the price of select postpaid plans by Rs 50 in the UP East circle, according to details available on the companys website. Vodafone Idea customers will have to pay Rs 649 per month for the postpaid ...

Honda posts 55 pc rise in sales in November at 9,990 units

Honda Cars India on Tuesday reported a 55 per cent increase in domestic sales at 9,990 units in November. The company had sold 6,459 units in the domestic market in November 2019, Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL said in a statement.Exports stood ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020