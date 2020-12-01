Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priority will be to facilitate MPs, help them fulfill their responsibilities, says new LS secretary-general

Utpal Kumar Singh, who took over as the new Secretary-General of Lok Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday, said that his priority would be to facilitate the MPs to the maximum extent and help them in fulfilling their responsibilities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:27 IST
Priority will be to facilitate MPs, help them fulfill their responsibilities, says new LS secretary-general
Lok Sabh Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh speaking to reporters on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Utpal Kumar Singh, who took over as the new Secretary-General of Lok Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday, said that his priority would be to facilitate the MPs to the maximum extent and help them in fulfilling their responsibilities. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had appointed retired IAS officer Utpal Kumar Singh, who was previously posted as a Secretary in the Lok Sabha Secretariat, as the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariat.

"It is a privilege to bear this responsibility. I was secretary and got the opportunity to see the working of the Secretariat up close. My priority would be to ensure that we facilitate MPs in the Parliament to the maximum extent and help them in fulfilling their responsibilities," Singh said. Utpal, who has 34 years of varied administrative experience, said that he has borne various responsibilities in the past and is aware of the crucial role the Parliament plays and how its policies affect the lives of the common people.

Speaking about the construction of the new Parliament building, Singh said the new building is in progress and construction will begin this month. The building construction will be of excellent quality, he added. "We know that the construction of the ambitious new Parliament building will take time, perhaps less than two years, but we will ensure there is no pollution. We will manage everything smoothly. All agencies involved have taken this into consideration," Singh said.

The newly-appointed Secretary-General, speaking about future Parliament sessions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said that they are in constant touch with various ministries and protocols will be modified accordingly depending on the risk whenever the session is called. "We have taken various challenges in the past and this certainly is a challenging time. My predecessor managed it well. We have met health guidelines to satisfaction of all members. We are in constant touch with various ministries and protocols will be modified accordingly depending on risk whenever the session is called," he said.

Singh said that all safety norms are followed and everyone is perfectly safe. A senior civil servant from the 1986 batch of the Uttarakhand cadre, Singh has served in the central and various state governments in various capacities in diverse sectors of the economy and governance. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Grosjean keen to return for Haas in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean is looking to make a return for his team Haas in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, confirmed Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner on Tuesday. Grosjean had a huge accident in last weekends Bahrain Grand Prix. He is c...

Vodafone Idea hikes select postpaid plan rates by Rs 50 in UP East

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has raised the price of select postpaid plans by Rs 50 in the UP East circle, according to details available on the companys website. Vodafone Idea customers will have to pay Rs 649 per month for the postpaid ...

Honda posts 55 pc rise in sales in November at 9,990 units

Honda Cars India on Tuesday reported a 55 per cent increase in domestic sales at 9,990 units in November. The company had sold 6,459 units in the domestic market in November 2019, Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL said in a statement.Exports stood ...

Two killed by car in pedestrian zone in German town

Two people were killed and up to 15 injured on Tuesday when they were hit by a car in a pedestrian area of the western German city of Trier, the citys mayor said, according to public broadcaster SWR.Police said several people had been kille...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020