Pennsylvania Supreme Court to hear appeal of Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a two-pronged appeal of Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction, with the disgraced entertainer's lawyers asking the justices to either grant him a new trial or drop the case. Cosby's lawyers blame his conviction in part on the national fervor in 2018 surrounding the #MeToo movement, which sought to hold powerful men accountable for unpunished sexual assaults. Cosby was the first celebrity convicted of sexual abuse after the start of the movement.

