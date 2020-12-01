Left Menu
Development News Edition

China #MeToo case heads to court after 2-year delay

Zhou waited two years for a hearing, while the host fought back by filing a defamation lawsuit. On Wednesday, Zhou's case goes to trial in Beijing, highlighting the growing willingness of Chinese women to speak up about sexual harassment despite official resistance and censorship that eroded #MeToo's impact.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 01-12-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 15:35 IST
China #MeToo case heads to court after 2-year delay
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Zhou Xiaoxuan's says her prestigious internship with Chinese state TV soured after a popular host forcibly kissed her. Outraged, Zhou took the previously taboo step of filing a lawsuit in 2018, joining the global #MeToo movement against sexual harassment. But the ruling Communist Party dislikes such grassroots activism and offers few ways to pursue complaints. Zhou waited two years for a hearing, while the host fought back by filing a defamation lawsuit.

On Wednesday, Zhou's case goes to trial in Beijing, highlighting the growing willingness of Chinese women to speak up about sexual harassment despite official resistance and censorship that eroded #MeToo's impact. "There are very few sexual harassment cases who have a court hearing," Zhou said. "We hope each individual case can be a type of push forward." The ruling party, whose late leader Mao Zedong famously declared, "women hold up half the sky," has improved their legal and social status but is far from delivering on its promise of equality. In some areas, conditions are deteriorating: Women have disappeared from leadership roles over the past three decades.

#MeToo's global spread helped to encourage activism in China. But that came at a time when President Xi Jinping's government is tightening controls and stamping out dissent. Women who complain face censorship and official resistance. It was only in 2019 that sexual harassment was added to court regulations as grounds for a suit.

Zhou accuses CCTV host Zhu Jun of groping and forcibly kissing her in 2014. She is asking for a public apology as well as 50,000 yuan ($7,600) in damages. In a series of social media posts, she said she was alone with Zhu in his dressing room for a few minutes. She said he tried to reach into her dress and drag her onto himself, and then forcibly kissed her. The posts were shared widely and reposted by many on the Chinese internet and prompted a great amount of media coverage.

When Zhou filed suit in 2018, such complaints were treated as labor disputes or under other laws that didn't relate directly to sexual harassment. Zhou's was termed a "personality rights dispute." Her lawyers have asked for it to be heard under the new legal provision that explicitly cites sexual harassment. Zhu, the CCTV host, has denied the allegations. A call to his phone wasn't answered. A person who answered at the number in public records for the law firm that represents him said the firm had moved and had no new number.

Zhu has a countersuit pending against Zhou asking for damages of 650,000 yuan ($100,000). Zhou expressed hope her case will show "there are problems in the legal process." The movement took off in 2018 in China when a college student in Beijing publicly accused her professor of sexual harassment.

In a rare victory, a woman who used the alias Liu Li won a sexual harassment suit against her former boss in July. The boss, a social worker in the western city of Chengdu, was required to issue a public apology but no damages were awarded. Activists want more legislative changes and legal tools.

"No matter what the result is, we feel that doing this has meaning," Zhou said.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi airport handles 2 mn domestic passengers in Oct, expects to soon return to pre-COVID volumes

Delhi airport on Tuesday said it handled about 2 million domestic passengers in October on the back of festive season travel demand, and expects to return to pre-lockdown volumes soon. Besides, the airport witnessed a healthy growth in inte...

The New Collection of Platinum Love Bands Celebrates the Love that Leads us to a Better Tomorrow

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Love that can weather some of the harshest storms and still maintain that special sheen is rare. Love that can guide you through some of the toughest terrains while bringing you closer to your loved ones ...

Court refuses bail to Deepak Kochhar in money laundering case

A court here on Tuesday rejected a bail plea of businessman Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and an accused in a money laundering case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate ED in September under the ...

Wisconsin certifies Biden's victory following partial recount

The US state of Wisconsin on Monday formally declared President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the states presidential contest after conducting a partial recount. Biden won the state by roughly 20,700 votes, informed Elections Commission ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020