Decline of plea by SC in Periya double murder case a setback to Kerala govt: Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said that the Supreme Court's dismissal of the state government's plea against a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Periya double murder case is a setback to the Left government and the CPI (M)'s "murderous politics."

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:54 IST
Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said that the Supreme Court's dismissal of the state government's plea against a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Periya double murder case is a setback to the Left government and the CPI (M)'s "murderous politics." "This government has to apologise to the public for using tax money to save the CPI (M) killers from the CBI. More than Rs one crore was spent from the public exchequer to save the accused in murder case," Chennithala alleged.

He said two active members of the Youth Congress- Kripesh and Sarathlal- were brutally hacked to death by CPI (M) assailants. "Following the police investigation, the family members of the two youths approached the court seeking a CBI probe. Fearing that if the CBI investigates the case, the assailants and the masterminds of the political killing will be caught, the Left government to moved the Supreme Court," he said.

Chennithala said today's Supreme Court verdict has dealt a heavy blow to that unjust move.Youth Congress workers Sarath Lal and Kripesh were murdered in Periya, Kasaragod, on February 17, 2019, allegedly by CPI (M) activists. Though HC single bench had ordered to hand over the murder case to CBI, the Kerala government had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against it. The Apex court declined the plea. (ANI)

