Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naxal leader with Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head surrenders in Jharkhand

Ganjhu said that the Naxal movement has deviated from its objective. He also appealed to other Naxalites to shun the path of violence and return to the mainstream of the society, taking advantage of the government's surrender policy..

PTI | Chatra | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:17 IST
Naxal leader with Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head surrenders in Jharkhand

A wanted Naxal leader who was carrying an award of Rs 5 lakh on his head surrendered before the police in Jharkhands Chatra district on Tuesday, a senior police official said. Udesh Ganjhu alias Sukul, a sub-zonal commander of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), surrendered with an American-made semi-automatic rifle and 150 rounds of cartridges, Chatra Superintendent of Police Rishabh Jha said.

The TSPC is a splinter organisation of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee, another proscribed body. Hailing from Sildag village in Lawalong police station of Chatra district, Ganjhu was associated with the organisation for the past 15 years and was active in Chatra, Latehar and Palamu districts where at least eight cases of Naxal-related incidents were registered against him.

Jha welcomed him back to the mainstream of the society. A check of Rs 5 lakh, the reward amount declared by the state government, was handed over to Ganjhu as per the surrender policy.

Following the policy, the benefits of various government schemes would also be extended to his family members at the earliest, the SP said. Ganjhu said that the Naxal movement has deviated from its objective.

He also appealed to other Naxalites to shun the path of violence and return to the mainstream of the society, taking advantage of the government's surrender policy..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyundai recalls 456 units of Kona over potential issues with battery system

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Tuesday said it is recalling 456 units of its electric SUV Kona to inspect and rectify potential electrical deficiencies in the battery system. The company has initiated the Kona recall to inspect possible ...

Kerala Assembly Speaker gives nod for vigilance probe against

In a jolt to the Congress in Kerala, Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Tuesday gave permission to the state government to launch a vigilance probe against two opposition legislators including Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. Th...

Grosjean keen to return for Haas in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean is looking to make a return for his team Haas in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, confirmed Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner on Tuesday. Grosjean had a huge accident in last weekends Bahrain Grand Prix. He is c...

Vodafone Idea hikes select postpaid plan rates by Rs 50 in UP East

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has raised the price of select postpaid plans by Rs 50 in the UP East circle, according to details available on the companys website. Vodafone Idea customers will have to pay Rs 649 per month for the postpaid ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020