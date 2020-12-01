Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two killed by car in pedestrian zone in German town

At least two people were killed and several others injured on Tuesday when they were hit by a car in a pedestrian area of the western German city of Trier, police said. "We have arrested one person, one vehicle has been secured. Please continue to avoid the downtown area," police said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:20 IST
Two killed by car in pedestrian zone in German town

At least two people were killed and several others injured on Tuesday when they were hit by a car in a pedestrian area of the western German city of Trier, police said.

"We have arrested one person, one vehicle has been secured. Two people have died, according to preliminary indications. Please continue to avoid the downtown area," police said on Twitter. The Trierischer Volksfreund local newspaper quoted an eyewitness as saying a dark grey Range Rover was driving at high speed and people had been thrown through the air.

It said the city centre had been cordoned off and helicopters were circling overhead. The mayor of Trier had rushed to the scene, and there is to be a news conference shortly, it said.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyundai recalls 456 units of Kona over potential issues with battery system

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Tuesday said it is recalling 456 units of its electric SUV Kona to inspect and rectify potential electrical deficiencies in the battery system. The company has initiated the Kona recall to inspect possible po...

Kerala Assembly Speaker gives nod for vigilance probe against

In a jolt to the Congress in Kerala, Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Tuesday gave permission to the state government to launch a vigilance probe against two opposition legislators including Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. Th...

Grosjean keen to return for Haas in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean is looking to make a return for his team Haas in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, confirmed Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner on Tuesday. Grosjean had a huge accident in last weekends Bahrain Grand Prix. He is c...

Vodafone Idea hikes select postpaid plan rates by Rs 50 in UP East

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has raised the price of select postpaid plans by Rs 50 in the UP East circle, according to details available on the companys website. Vodafone Idea customers will have to pay Rs 649 per month for the postpaid ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020