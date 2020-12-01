Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahoba trader suicide: Dismissed UP police constable surrenders in court

Former Uttar Pradesh police constable Arun Kumar Yadav, who was dismissed from service after a stone trader in Mahoba allegedly committed suicide, surrendered before a local court here on Tuesday and was sent to judicial custody till December 4.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:25 IST
Mahoba trader suicide: Dismissed UP police constable surrenders in court

Former Uttar Pradesh police constable Arun Kumar Yadav, who was dismissed from service after a stone trader in Mahoba allegedly committed suicide, surrendered before a local court here on Tuesday and was sent to judicial custody till December 4. Stone trader Indrakant Tripathi (44) was found injured in his car with gunshot wounds on September 8 after he accused the then Mahoba SP Manilal Patidar of corruption. He died at a hospital on September 13.

Tripathi's brother had alleged that Patidar had demanded Rs 6 lakh in bribe from the victim and threatened to kill him or frame him in a case if the amount was not paid. Yadav had surrendered before the court which took him in judicial custody under IPC sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 306 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court also fixed December 9 as the next date of hearing on a bail plea moved by dismissed SHO Devendra Kumar Shukla. He was arrested on November 25.

Shukla was arrested on November 25 for corruption and abetment of the suicide of the trader. Following the trader's suicide, Patidar was suspended immediately and a vigilance probe was ordered into his wealth. He is still absconding and efforts are on to nab him. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced on him.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DDC polls: Living here for 70 years but voted for local body first time, say West Pakistani refugees

West Pakistani refugees of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday cast their vote for local body elections for the first time. Ramesh has been living in Jammu for the past 70 years, but never got his fundamental right to vote or to choose his local l...

China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moons surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, Chinese state media reported.China launched its Change-5 probe on Nov. 24. The uncrewed mission, named after the...

China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon

A Chinese robot probe launched to return lunar rocks to Earth landed on the moon Tuesday, the government announcedThe Change 5 probe successfully landed on the moon in the pre-selected landing area, the official China News Service said, cit...

Flipkart narrows loss to Rs 3,150.6 cr in FY20

Flipkart India, the B2B arm of Walmart-owned Flipkart, has narrowed its losses to Rs 3,150.6 crore during 2019-20 as compared to the previous financial year, according to regulatory documents. The unit had posted a loss of Rs 3,836.8 crore ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020