Maha: Probe ordered into Fadnavis govt's Jalyukt Shivar scheme

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the Jalyukt Shivar scheme of the previous Devendra Fadnavis dispensation. A committee set up for the purpose under former additional chief secretary Vijay Kumar has been asked to submit a report in six months, as well as recommendations every month.

The CAG and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) are expected to guide the state on which of the 1,128 works spread in 120 villages in six districts need to be probed, officials said. A state government order said divisional as well as administrative inquiries should be initiated.

The Jalyukt Shivar scheme, an ambitious water conservation plan, was considered the flagship project of the previous BJP-led government under Fadnavis..