Farmer dies of snakebite in Thane village

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
The 26th edition of India-Portugal Technology Summit 2020 will be held over a digital platform from December 7-9, the Department of Science and Technology DST said on Tuesday. The DST with the Confederation of Indian Industry CII announc...
Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it is aiming for a valuation of up to 34.8 billion in its initial public offering IPO, in what would cap a stunning recovery in its fortunes after the U.S. home rental firms business was heavily damaged by the COV...
President Donald Trump has raised roughly USD 170 million since his Election Day defeat, a sum garnered through a nonstop stream of solicitations that have falsely claimed the election was stolen while requesting contributions for an electi...
U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in November, with new orders retreating from their highest level in nearly 17 years, as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the nation kept workers at home and factories temporarily shut down to sanitize...