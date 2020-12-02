Chilla border on Noida Link Road closed for traffic, use NH-24 or DND: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Wednesday appealed to citizens to avoid Noida Link Road for going to Noida and use National Highway-24 or Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway instead, in light of the ongoing farmers' protest at the borders of the national capital. "The Chilla border on Noida Link Road is closed for traffic due to the farmers' protest near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid the Noida Link Road for going to Noida and use NH-24 and DND instead," the Delhi Police tweeted.

Tikri, Jharoda, and Jhatikra borders are also closed for traffic, while Badusarai border is open only for two-wheelers. Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders with Haryana are open.

Singhu and Tikri borders, the worst-affected places, have been closed for regular traffic movement by police for the last few days. On November 29, most of the farmers had refused the Centre's plea to move their protest to Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi, provided by the government to hold the demonstration, calling it an "open jail".

"Instead of going to the open jail in Burari, we've decided that we will gherao Delhi by blocking five main entry points to Delhi. We've got four months ration with us, so there's nothing to worry about. Our operations committee will decide everything," said Surjeet S Phul, President of Bharatiya Kisan Union Krantikari (Punjab). Yesterday night, the Union government held a meeting with the representatives of the protesting farmers and offered to set up a committee to look into their demands, which they rejected.

After the meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, though, said that the discussion was "good" and the fourth round of talks will be held on December 3. Thousands of farmers managed to reach Delhi on November 27 and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest against the three farms laws passed by the Centre.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)