Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 13-1/2 months for 2019 anti-govt protest

Their sentences come as critics of the government say it is intensifying a crackdown on the Chinese-ruled city's wide-ranging freedoms guaranteed when Britain returned it to Beijing in 1997, a charge authorities in China and Hong Kong reject.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 13:13 IST
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 13-1/2 months for 2019 anti-govt protest

Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy activists, was jailed on Wednesday for a total of 13-1/2 months after pleading guilty to charges related to unlawful assembly at last year's anti-government protests. Wong's long-time colleagues Agnes Chow, 23, and Ivan Lam, 26, were jailed for a total of 10 and seven months, respectively, after pleading guilty to charges linked to the same siege of police headquarters at the height of the protests in June 2019.

The judge reduced overall jail terms after their guilty pleas. Their sentences come as critics of the government say it is intensifying a crackdown on the Chinese-ruled city's wide-ranging freedoms guaranteed when Britain returned it to Beijing in 1997, a charge authorities in China and Hong Kong reject. (Reporting By Jessie Pang and xxx; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Kim Coghill)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks panel on Chardham project to meet in two weeks, consider MoD’s plea on widening of road

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked its high-powered committee, monitoring the Chardham highway project, to consider within two weeks the applications including that of the Ministry of Defence seeking widening of roads up to 7 metres in the I...

INSTANT VIEW-Britain approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, rollout to begin next week

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech , and said it will be rolled out from early next week.Here are some reactions to t...

Thai PM found 'not guilty' in conflict of interest case

Thailands constitutional court ruled on Wednesday that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was not guilty of a conflict of interest for staying in an army residence after retiring.The ruling meant that he can stay in power. The courts decision...

NGT says total ban on sale, use of all fire crackers during COVID-19 pandemic in NCR and all cities/towns where air quality is 'poor'.

NGT says total ban on sale, use of all fire crackers during COVID-19 pandemic in NCR and all citiestowns where air quality is poor....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020