BSF inspector on leave kidnapped for ransom in UP

A BSF inspector, who had gone missing from the city three days ago, has been rescued from a house where he had been held captive for ransom, police said Wednesday. Inspector Sajjan Singh told the police after his rescue that he was drugged and the kidnappers filmed him in a compromising position with a woman when he was unconscious. "When the police raided the house, they found him tied to a bed. Two armed men and a woman were arrested from the spot," Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G told reporters. The inspector, a resident of Rampur village, was on leave and had come to the city to buy medicines on Sunday. While he was waiting at a bus stop, the accused duped and kidnapped him, the SSP said.

When he did not return home, his family members were alarmed and shortly after, they received a call from his mobile phone demanding a ransom of Rs 2 lakh. On Monday, an FIR of kidnapping was registered at the Gabhana police station on his son's complaint, following which the police swung into action through surveillance of his cell phone and traced his whereabouts to a house in the city on Tuesday, the SSP said. The police are now searching for two more suspects involved in the case.