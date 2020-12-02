Maha: Two held for running brothel; two women rescued

Two persons were arrested and two women were rescued from a lodging and boarding facility, which was allegedly being run as a brothel, in Mira Bhayandar town of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. A team from the Kashimira police station on Tuesday raided the establishment at Mira Gaotan on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and rescued two women from the premises, police PRO Tukaram Tatkar said.

The police found that the owners of the establishment were running a brothel and forcing women into flesh trade, the official said. The police have arrested manager Shankar Chintaman Yadav (37) and waiter Bablu Vaijnath Sav (25), while the owner of the joint Kiran Makwana has been booked, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered against the trio and further probe is underway, he added..