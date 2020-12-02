Left Menu
Development News Edition

Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal meet Amit Shah to discuss farmers' issues

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence here, to discuss the issues related to ongoing farmers' agitation on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:40 IST
Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal meet Amit Shah to discuss farmers' issues
Union Ministers leaving Home Minister Amit Shah's residence after the meeting. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence here, to discuss the issues related to ongoing farmers' agitation on Wednesday. Yesterday, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal held a meeting with farmers' leaders at Krishi Bhawan, after holding a meeting with 32 representatives of protesting farmers at Vigyan Bhawan.

After the meeting, Tomar said that the discussion with representatives of protesting farmers was "good" and the fourth round of talks will be held on December 3. The Minister told reporters after Tuesday's talks that the government was keen on a group being formed but farmers' leaders wanted that the talks should be held with everyone.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.(ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, first in the world

Britain approved Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the United States and Europe to become the Wests first country to formally endorse a jab it said should reach the most vulnerable people early next week. Prime Ministe...

Senate GOP leader sticking with partisan COVID relief plan

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said hes largely sticking with a partisan, scaled-back COVID-19 relief bill that has already failed twice this fall, even as Democratic leaders and a bipartisan group of moderates offered concessions in...

Farm laws: NSUI holds protests outside residences of Rajasthan MPs

Expressing solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centres new farm laws, Congress student wing NSUI held demonstrations in front of the residences of MPs in Rajasthan on Wednesday. National Students Union of India NSUI state pre...

Pope condemns "terroristic massacre" of Nigerian farmers

Pope Francis condemned on Wednesday the killing of scores of farmers and villagers in northeast Nigeria by suspected Islamist militants as a terroristic massacre that offended the name of God. Francis spoke of Saturdays attack during his we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020