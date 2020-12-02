Maha: Two held for operating illegal safaris at Tadoba reserve

Two persons, one of them a forest guard, was arrested for allegedly operating jungle safaris illegally at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Wednesday. The Chimur police have arrested forest guard Tekchand Sonule, deployed at Navegaon gate of the reserve, and private agent Sachin Koychade, assistant conservator of forest (ACF) at TATR Mahesh Khore said.

Koychade had come to TATR with some tourists for a jungle safari without availing a permit from the administration and had paid the accused forest guard Rs 9,000 to gain entry, the official said. "We caught the private agent who intruded into the core area for a safari without a permit. On questioning, the accused duo confessed that they had operated safaris illegally on previous occasions using the same modus operandi," he said.

After preliminary probe, a departmental inquiry will also be initiated in this regard, the ACF added..