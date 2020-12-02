Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Two held for operating illegal safaris at Tadoba reserve

Two persons, one of them a forest guard, was arrested for allegedly operating jungle safaris illegally at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Wednesday. "We caught the private agent who intruded into the core area for a safari without a permit.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 02-12-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 15:47 IST
Maha: Two held for operating illegal safaris at Tadoba reserve

Two persons, one of them a forest guard, was arrested for allegedly operating jungle safaris illegally at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Wednesday. The Chimur police have arrested forest guard Tekchand Sonule, deployed at Navegaon gate of the reserve, and private agent Sachin Koychade, assistant conservator of forest (ACF) at TATR Mahesh Khore said.

Koychade had come to TATR with some tourists for a jungle safari without availing a permit from the administration and had paid the accused forest guard Rs 9,000 to gain entry, the official said. "We caught the private agent who intruded into the core area for a safari without a permit. On questioning, the accused duo confessed that they had operated safaris illegally on previous occasions using the same modus operandi," he said.

After preliminary probe, a departmental inquiry will also be initiated in this regard, the ACF added..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India avoid series whitewash with 13-run victory in 3rd ODI against Australia

India defeated Australia by 13 runs in the third and final ODI against Australia to avoid a series whitewash here on Wednesday. India had lost the first two ODIs in Sydney to hand Australia a decisive 2-0 lead in the series.Electing to bat,...

U.S. House seen approving bill blocking Chinese firms from U.S. markets

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass legislation this week that could prevent some Chinese companies from listing their shares on U.S. exchanges unless they adhere to U.S. auditing standards, congressional aides said. The b...

Can't believe we're in last month of 2020: Hailey Bieber indulges in mid-week thoughts

Reflecting on the year 2020, American model and media personality Hailey Bieber on Wednesday shared a thankful post and her hopes for the next year. The star took to Instagram to pen down a contemplative post, in which she delineated deep m...

Lebanon says difficulties in sea border talks can be overcome

Lebanon wants maritime border talks with Israel to succeed and difficulties that surfaced in the last session round can be overcome, President Michel Aoun told a U.S. mediator on Wednesday, after the latest round was postponed. The negotiat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020