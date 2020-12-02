Assam Police recovers AK-47 in Kokrajhar

Assam Police have recovered one AK-47 and illegal arms and ammunition at Bathouguri village under the limits of Kokrajhar Police Station area during a search operation that was launched on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. "On December 1- from Bathouguri village under Balajan op @KokrajharPolice recovered one AK 47, 7.62 ammn 290 nos and .303 ammn 19 nos, which were kept concealed near a fish pond. Another step towards peaceful BTR elections @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @CMOfficeAssam" tweeted GP Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Assam.

An investigation is underway into the matter. Apart from that Assam Police had recovered one AK-47 rifle with one magazine and 55 rounds of ammunition in the Baksa district, the police said on Wednesday. (ANI)