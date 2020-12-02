Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam Police recovers AK-47 in Kokrajhar

Assam Police have recovered one AK-47 and illegal arms and ammunition at Bathouguri village under the limits of Kokrajhar Police Station area during a search operation that was launched on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Kokrajhar (Assam) | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 18:38 IST
Assam Police recovers AK-47 in Kokrajhar
Police along with recoverd ammunations (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Assam Police have recovered one AK-47 and illegal arms and ammunition at Bathouguri village under the limits of Kokrajhar Police Station area during a search operation that was launched on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. "On December 1- from Bathouguri village under Balajan op @KokrajharPolice recovered one AK 47, 7.62 ammn 290 nos and .303 ammn 19 nos, which were kept concealed near a fish pond. Another step towards peaceful BTR elections @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @CMOfficeAssam" tweeted GP Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Assam.

An investigation is underway into the matter. Apart from that Assam Police had recovered one AK-47 rifle with one magazine and 55 rounds of ammunition in the Baksa district, the police said on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PNB completes IT integration of all branches of OBC with itself

State-run Punjab National Bank PNB on Wednesday said it has completed IT integration of all branches of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce OBC with itself. The amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India UNI into PNB...

Suspected murderer remanded in custody after German car rampage

A 51-year old German man suspected of murdering five people, including a baby, by ploughing a speeding car into a pedestrian zone in Trier on Tuesday, is to be held in prison after a judge decided he did not need to be sent to a psychiatric...

Germany to keep restaurants, hotels closed until Jan. 10- sources

Germany is planning to extend restrictions on restaurants and hotels until Jan. 10, sources familiar with discussions between the federal government and 16 states said on Wednesday.Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding talks with regional gov...

Putin asks government to start mass vaccination against Covid in Russia next week

Moscow Russia, December 2 ANISputnik Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday asked Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova to start mass vaccination against the coronavirus next week. I know that we have manufactured or will have manuf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020