Car driver shot dead in UP's Shamli

The driver had gone to drop a person on Tuesday but did not return to his home late in the night, police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 18:53 IST
The body of a 48-year-old car driver was found with bullet injuries in a field in neighbouring Shamli district on Wednesday, police said. The driver, Rajkumar Sharma, was found lying dead in a sugarcane field in Jhinjhana area, they said.

According to SP Nitya Nand Rai, the car was found parked on the roadside, near the body. The driver had gone to drop a person on Tuesday but did not return to his home late in the night, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Police are probing into the matter..

