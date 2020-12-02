Car driver shot dead in UP's Shamli

The body of a 48-year-old car driver was found with bullet injuries in a field in neighbouring Shamli district on Wednesday, police said. The driver, Rajkumar Sharma, was found lying dead in a sugarcane field in Jhinjhana area, they said.

According to SP Nitya Nand Rai, the car was found parked on the roadside, near the body. The driver had gone to drop a person on Tuesday but did not return to his home late in the night, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Police are probing into the matter..