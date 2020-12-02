Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four-year-old boy falls into open borewell in UP's Kulpahar

A four-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in the Kulpahar area of Mahoba city in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the police informed.

ANI | Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-12-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 19:30 IST
Four-year-old boy falls into open borewell in UP's Kulpahar
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A four-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in the Kulpahar area of Mahoba city in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the police informed.

The family members informed police about the incident following which the police officials along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team have reached the spot in order to provide oxygen to the child.

The rescue operation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out at Equinor industrial plant in Norway

A fire broke out at Equinors plant at Tjeldbergodden in Norway, the local fire service said on Wednesday.Weve had reports of a fire at the methanol plant at Tjeldbergodden, and in line with procedures, weve shut down output and are evacuati...

Putin asks government to start mass vaccination against Covid in Russia next week

Moscow Russia, December 2 ANISputnik Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday asked Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova to start mass vaccination against the coronavirus next week. I know that we have manufactured or will have manuf...

Portugal's health authority chief tests positive for COVID-19

Portugals health authority said on Wednesday its chief had tested positive for COVID-19, but displayed only mild symptoms of the disease which has infected more than 300,000 people in the southern European nation.Graca Freitas, 63, whose da...

Two people dead, one injured in road crash in UP's Fatehpur

Two people died and a man was injured on Wednesday when a van rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley on the Banda-Bahraich national highway here, police said. The accident took place near Chauferva village, they said.The deceased were ide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020