Let's see to what extent issues can be resolved, says Tomar ahead of fourth round of talks with farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government will hold another round of discussion with farmer leaders on Thursday in which both sides will present their views and it remains to be seen "to what extent issues can be resolved".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:21 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar talking to media in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government will hold another round of discussion with farmer leaders on Thursday in which both sides will present their views and it remains to be seen "to what extent issues can be resolved". "We will hold discussions with farmers' leaders tomorrow. They will put their side, the government will present its side. Let's see to what extent issues can be resolved," Tomar told media persons here.

The minister said that the farm laws are in the interest of farmers and the reforms have been done after a long wait and the government is ready to address their concerns "The draft that was to be given to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) would come by night. We are waiting for their draft, we will discuss it tomorrow. I appeal to the farmers that the laws are in their interest and the reforms have been done after a long wait but if they have any objection, we are ready to address their concerns," he said.

The government had held talks with farmer representatives on Tuesday. Tomar had said after the meeting that it was "good" and the farmer unions have been urged to share specific issues related to farm Acts which will be discussed during the fourth round of meeting on December 3. The farmer unions had said they had rejected the government's offer to set up a committee and will continue their protest.

Apart from Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash were also present in the meeting held with farmer leaders on Tuesday. Thousands of farmers are protesting on Delhi border against two newly enacted farm laws - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020. They are also protesting against recent amendment to the Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

