Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson might take COVID jab on TV, but won't jump queue-press secretary

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson might be persuaded to take a COVID-19 jab on television to show it is safe but he would not have one before those in greater need, his press secretary said on Wednesday. Johnson's spokesman also said it was a matter for Buckingham Palace whether 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth received a vaccination.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:21 IST
UK PM Johnson might take COVID jab on TV, but won't jump queue-press secretary

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson might be persuaded to take a COVID-19 jab on television to show it is safe but he would not have one before those in greater need, his press secretary said on Wednesday. Asked if the prime minister would take a jab live on television, Allegra Stratton said she had not asked him directly but that: "I don't think it would be something he would rule out."

"But I think we also know that he wouldn't want to take a jab that should be for someone who is extremely vulnerable, clinically vulnerable and who should be getting it before him," she added. Johnson's spokesman also said it was a matter for Buckingham Palace whether 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth received a vaccination. A Palace spokesman declined to comment on whether the queen would get a jab, saying the medical matters of the royals were traditionally kept private.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. employers could mandate a COVID-19 vaccine, but are unlikely to do so -experts

Private U.S. companies have the right under the law to require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but are unlikely to do so because of the risks of legal and cultural backlash, experts said.Companies are still in the early stages...

TUI secures third bailout in COVID travel slump survival battle

TUI secured a third bailout on Wednesday, striking a deal with private investors, banks and the German government for an extra 1.8 billion euros 2.2 billion as the worlds largest holiday company tries to ride out the coronavirus-linked trav...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 3,944 fresh cases from record nearly 79K tests; death toll 9,342

Delhi recorded 3,944 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5.78 lakh on Wednesday, while 82 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,342, authorities said. These fresh cases came out of the recor...

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in world first

Britain approved Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation programme in history with a shot tested in wide-scale clinical trials. Prime Minister Bori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020