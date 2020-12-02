UK PM Johnson might take COVID jab on TV, but won't jump queue-press secretary
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson might be persuaded to take a COVID-19 jab on television to show it is safe but he would not have one before those in greater need, his press secretary said on Wednesday. Johnson's spokesman also said it was a matter for Buckingham Palace whether 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth received a vaccination.Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:21 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson might be persuaded to take a COVID-19 jab on television to show it is safe but he would not have one before those in greater need, his press secretary said on Wednesday. Asked if the prime minister would take a jab live on television, Allegra Stratton said she had not asked him directly but that: "I don't think it would be something he would rule out."
"But I think we also know that he wouldn't want to take a jab that should be for someone who is extremely vulnerable, clinically vulnerable and who should be getting it before him," she added. Johnson's spokesman also said it was a matter for Buckingham Palace whether 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth received a vaccination. A Palace spokesman declined to comment on whether the queen would get a jab, saying the medical matters of the royals were traditionally kept private.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Allegra Stratton
- Queen Elizabeth
- British
- Johnson
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson calls Scottish devolution a 'disaster' - The Sun
Boris Johnson unveils largest military spend for UK in 30 years
Boris Johnson unveils largest military spend for UK in 30 years
Premier League welcomes Boris Johnson's announcement on return of fans into stadiums
Boris Johnson defends tier-based lockdown in letter to rebel colleagues