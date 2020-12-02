Hotelier's son who was kidnapped rescued

A two-year-old son of a hotelier was rescued on Wednesday, a day after he was kidnapped by their own driver in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, police said. The family came to know about the abduction when a ransom call was received from the mobile phone of the driver on Tuesday evening. The suspect demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore and warned of consequences if it was not met or the police were informed, an officer said.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal said the suspect, Harinderpal Singh, who used to take the child everyday for a drive, allegedly kidnapped him on Tuesday. A manhunt was launched throughout the state to trace the child and the kidnapper. The child was recovered in a car near the Dagru railway gate in Moga district in the morning, according to Aggarwal.

Rachpal Singh, a former village head near Zira town of Ferozepur district, has been arrested and a search is on for Harinderpal Singh and two other accomplices, police said. Mukta, mother of the child, thanked the police for the recovery of her son.