Burglar held; cops suspect role in 16 cases
A suspected burglar was arrested from suburban Andheri on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in at least 16 cases, a police official said. The accused, Rajendra Patel, was allegedly involved in a string of cases in suburban Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Charkop and Borivali, he said. The accused was identified through CCTV footages of crime spots and with the technical assistance by a team formed by DCP, Zone 11.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 22:42 IST
