Burglar held; cops suspect role in 16 cases

A suspected burglar was arrested from suburban Andheri on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in at least 16 cases, a police official said. The accused, Rajendra Patel, was allegedly involved in a string of cases in suburban Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Charkop and Borivali, he said.

The accused was identified through CCTV footages of crime spots and with the technical assistance by a team formed by DCP, Zone 11. He used to roam near railway stations and target locked houses, the official said.