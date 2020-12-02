Three held with 40 swords in Nashik

Three persons have been arrested for transporting 40 swords near Malegaon in Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. Police seized the swords from an autorickshaw near Pawarwadi area on the Mumbai-Agra national highway on December 1 evening, an official said, adding that two mobile phone handsets were also seized from the accused identified as Mohammed Asif Shakir Ahmed (27), Irfan Ahmed Habeeb Ahmed (38), and Aatiq Ahmed Saleem Ahmed (28).

Another person, identified as Mohammed Mehmood Abdul Rasheed, who has many cases of possessing illegal weapons registered against him, fled the spot. Further investigation is on.