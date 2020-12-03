Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela opposition discussing scaling back interim government, sources say

Venezuela's opposition is discussing scaling back the interim government of opposition leader Juan Guaido that has won diplomatic recognition by dozens of countries that disavowed President Nicolas Maduro, nine legislators told Reuters. Guaido, the leader of Venezuela's opposition-controlled parliament, in 2019 called Maduro a usurper following his disputed re-election and assumed a parallel presidency based on articles of the constitution that make the head of the National Assembly next in line to rule the country.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 03-12-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 00:19 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela opposition discussing scaling back interim government, sources say
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Venezuela's opposition is discussing scaling back the interim government of opposition leader Juan Guaido that has won diplomatic recognition by dozens of countries that disavowed President Nicolas Maduro, nine legislators told Reuters.

Guaido, the leader of Venezuela's opposition-controlled parliament, in 2019 called Maduro a usurper following his disputed re-election and assumed a parallel presidency based on articles of the constitution that make the head of the National Assembly next in line to rule the country. But the effort was unable to dislodge Maduro and Venezuela on Sunday will choose a new parliament in an election that most of the opposition is boycotting - meaning the terms of legislators currently in office will expire on Jan. 5.

Guaido's lawmaker allies have said they will continue to insist that they are legitimate parliamentarians after Jan. 5, arguing that their constitutional mandate remains intact because Sunday's vote is rigged. Lawmakers agree that Guaido, who is not participating in the election, will by the same rationale remain interim president and head of parliament, lawmaker Freddy Guevara told Reuters.

But he added that parliament is discussing a reduction in the number of ambassadors who represent Guaido abroad, and said that some lawmakers want to trim down the legislature to a small group and cut back its day-to-day functions. "We're in discussions about the interim government, the use of resources abroad, and there are different visions," said Guevara, head of the opposition Popular Will party.

"Some believe we have to minimize it... there is a proposal to maintain strategic areas, and others say we need to create new things." No firm decisions have been made and talks are ongoing, Guevara said.

Privately, some lawmakers have expressed concern that they could be arrested or have their homes raided by police if they try to claim a mandate after January. Similar government-backed moves have already forced dozens of legislators to leave the country over charges such as treason in judicial proceedings that diplomats and human rights group say lack due process.

"If you say you're a legislator you put yourself in the line of fire so that they can go after you," said one parliamentarian from a major opposition party, who asked not to be identified. Maduro frequently accuses the legislators of stealing funds from offshore government accounts and seeking to destabilize his government.

Though Guaido does not control any state institutions in Venezuela, his interim government has named its allies to oversee the foreign assets of state oil company PDVSA, which include U.S.-based refining company Citgo. The interim government was also given nominal control of $342 million in funds in U.S. accounts that were seized from Maduro's government by the U.S. government under its sanctions that are intended to put pressure on Maduro to leave. However, U.S. Treasury restrictions over the use of those funds has become a source of frustration in opposition circles.

Guaido since last year has named nearly 50 ambassadors to nations that have recognized his leadership. He also named an offshore attorney general, an ad hoc board of directors for PDVSA, and an ad hoc central bank board.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

UNESCO celebrates second anniversary of Cambodian masked theatre’s inclusion to ICH list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden will have to make early decision on North Korea-adviser

The incoming U.S. administration will have to make an early decision on what approach it will take with North Korea and not repeat the delay of the Obama era, a former U.S. official who has advised President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesda...

No outside person allowed to interfere in India's internal issues, says farmer leader

No outside person is allowed to interfere in Indias internal matters, one of the agitating farmer leaders said about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus support to protest against the Centres farm laws. At a press conference on Singhu b...

France new COVID-19 cases up 14,064 in 24 hours

French health authorities on Wednesday reported 14,064 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up from Tuesdays 8,083.The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections in hospitals rose by 313 in 24 hours to 37,0...

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in world first

Britain approved Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation programme in history. Prime Minister Boris Johnson touted the green light from Britain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020