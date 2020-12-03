Former French President Giscard d'Estaing has died -Europe 1 radio

Former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing has died, France's Europe 1 radio reported on Wednesday.

Giscard, who was 94 and was France's leader from 1974 to 1981, had recently been hospitalised in Tours, in western France. He was known for steering a modernisation of French society during his presidency, including allowing divorce by mutual consent and legalising abortion, and was one of the architects of European integration.