Court refuses bail to Rudra Group promoter Mukesh Khurana

A Gautam Buddh Nagar Court has dismissed the bail petition of Mukesh Khurana, promoter of Rudra Group of companies, who was arrested for allegedly duping home buyers. Khurana, who has several projects in Delhi-NCR, was arrested on November 3 in an FIR registered by a home-buyer Sunita Singh, in relation to Pavo Real Project of M/s Rudra Buildwell Reality Pvt. Ltd.

Additional District Judge Mona Panwar on Wednesday rejected the bail application of Khurana after considering various submissions made by the public prosecution. It was submitted before the court that the accused has committed grave offences and that the grave offence of forgery under section 467 IPC has been added in the FIR which is punishable up to life imprisonment.

It was also submitted on behalf of the customers that Khurana has a propensity to commit crime as he is alleged to be named in various other FIRs. Also, he is also alleged to have been facing cases filed by various customers before the consumer forum, NCLT, RERA, under section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Counsel for homebuyers, while opposing bail for Khurana, said he collected huge amounts from different customers and homebuyers but has not developed the said real estate projects. According to Noida Police, the FIR was registered in relation to the Pavo Real Housing Project in Indirapuram in which the complainant Sunita Singh was in need of a flat to make arrangements for her son's higher education. (ANI)

