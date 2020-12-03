Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI arrests barrack store officer, storekeeper in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a barrack store officer and a storekeeper, both working in the office of Garrison Engineer (West), Military Engineer Services, Jabalpur on allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 3,10,000 from a contractor.

ANI | Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 03-12-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 08:47 IST
CBI arrests barrack store officer, storekeeper in bribery case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a barrack store officer and a storekeeper, both working in the office of Garrison Engineer (West), Military Engineer Services, Jabalpur on allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 3,10,000 from a contractor. Both the arrested accused will be produced today before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jabalpur.

"CBI has registered a case on a complaint against a Barrack Store officer and a Store Keeper on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 3,10,000. It was also alleged that the complainant was awarded the contract for furniture repairing and the work was completed," according to an official release. The accused allegedly demanded the said bribe for passing the bills of the complainant. It was further alleged that the complainant told the accused that he could arrange only Rs 1,00,000, the accused asked him to give a cheque for the remaining amount so that they could encash the same. CBI laid a trap.

The Barrack Store Officer accepted cash of Rs 1,00,000 from the complainant. The storekeeper accepted the blank signed cheque and thereafter, entered the amount of Rs 2,10,000. Both the accused were caught and the cash of Rs 1,00,000 was recovered from the barrack store officer and the cheque was recovered from the storekeeper. Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused at Jabalpur which led to the recovery of cash of Rs.1.55 lakh (approx) and other investment documents. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Traffic on Delhi border areas affected as farmers' protest enters eighth day

In the wake of the ongoing farmers agitation in the national capital, Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana, Chilla border on Noida link road, besides Jharo...

S.Korea students sit college exam behind plastic barriers and in hospitals due to COVID-19

Nearly half a million South Korean students nervously began a hyper-competitive university entrance exam on Thursday, with COVID-19 students taking the exam in hospital and others separated by transparent barriers.South Korea is battling a ...

COVID-19 caused reductions in wages and working hours, says new ILO report

A new report by the International Labor Organization ILO has found that monthly wages fell or grew more slowly in the first six months of 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in two-thirds of countries for which official data was ava...

Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 193 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 192.68 points and Nifty up by 56.45 points.At 916 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 192.68 points or 0.43 per cent at 44,810.72.Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020