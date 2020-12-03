Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC dismisses IMA's contempt plea against Delhi Chief Secretary

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a contempt petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against Delhi Chief Secretary for alleged non-payment of salaries to doctors at three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) hospitals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 13:42 IST
SC dismisses IMA's contempt plea against Delhi Chief Secretary
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a contempt petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against Delhi Chief Secretary for alleged non-payment of salaries to doctors at three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) hospitals. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, dismissed the petition filed by the IMA.

The contempt petition claimed that even though the top court had on June 17 directed to ensure that the states pay doctors full salaries, this has not been complied with by the Delhi government. Thereby, the IMA, had moved the apex court with a contempt petition seeking appropriate directions and relief from it for doctors working in these three MCD hospitals over the non-payment of salaries to them. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India resumes talks with protesting farmers over agriculture laws

Indian government ministers began talks with farmers leaders on Thursday to try and break a deadlock over laws passed earlier this year seeking to deregulate the agriculture sector that has ignited the countrys biggest farm protests in year...

Two held for graft in Gujarat's Modasa town

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested a town planner and a middleman for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 in Modasa town of Arvalli district, an official said on Thursday. According to the ACB, the main ac...

Chennai trial finding is incidental rather than related to vaccine: AIIMS Director

Responding to vaccine impact during Chennai trial, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday said the case, is an incidental finding rather than related to the vaccine candidate. As per the inf...

Norwegian Air proposes restructuring, share sale in bid to survive

Norwegian Air proposed on Thursday a package of debt conversion, aircraft divestment and sale of new equity in a bid to overcome the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the company to the brink of collapse.As part of the plan, the Oslo-ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020